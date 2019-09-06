Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 22,059 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $41.31. 1,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,207. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,122 shares of company stock worth $1,618,933 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

