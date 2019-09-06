Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.32 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,979. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

