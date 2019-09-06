Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.02 Million in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,143 shares of company stock worth $3,655,438 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.20.

NYSE:CABO traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,311.81. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,244.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,110.85. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,321.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.