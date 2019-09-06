Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.24 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

