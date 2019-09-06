Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 73.5% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AAR by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

AAR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $562.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.49 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. AAR’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

