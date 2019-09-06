Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 164.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

In other news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $430,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,352.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.