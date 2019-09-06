Octoin Coin (OCC) Achieves Market Cap of $19,276.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $19,276.00 and approximately $17,672.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.01268946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00084461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

