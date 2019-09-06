Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.33% of Occidental Petroleum worth $123,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

