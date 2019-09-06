Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) Receives C$1.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE OBE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.30. 167,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,695. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

