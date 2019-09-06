Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 355.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 130.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NUS traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 759,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

