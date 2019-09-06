NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044,570 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.37% of NRG Energy worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after buying an additional 727,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after buying an additional 417,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,342,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after buying an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 2,839,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

