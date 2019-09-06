Noven Financial Group Inc. Sells 394 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noven Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,351,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.53. 1,120,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.