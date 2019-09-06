Noven Financial Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Noven Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for about 0.2% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,934 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,717,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $189,493,000 after acquiring an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,845,387.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,954,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.