Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.43. The stock had a trading volume of 689,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,666. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

