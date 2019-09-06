Norinchukin Bank The Sells 4,922 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 388,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

