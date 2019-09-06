Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,284 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 394,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,253,000 after buying an additional 137,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,503,000 after buying an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $250.27. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

