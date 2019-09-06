Norinchukin Bank The Sells 10,701 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in GAP were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GAP by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 960,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAP by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 341,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 82.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 734,097 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GAP by 18.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,420,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 222,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,411. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

