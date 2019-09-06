Norinchukin Bank The Has $838,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,829,000 after acquiring an additional 87,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 547,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 559,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,037,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 392,854 shares of company stock worth $42,170,377. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RL traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,427. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.