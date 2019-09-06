Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 14.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,023,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after buying an additional 318,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 21,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,301. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.