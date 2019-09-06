Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.39.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

