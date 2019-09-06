Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

NSC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. 28,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,356. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

