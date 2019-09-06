Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) & BANCO DO BRASIL/S (NASDAQ:BDORY) Head to Head Contrast

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Nicolet Bankshares does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.06% 11.45% 1.48% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 10.20% 13.80% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $165.05 million 3.64 $41.04 million $4.12 15.59 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 0.93 $3.52 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil.

