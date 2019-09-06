Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $3.41 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.74. 149,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,837.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,829.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $890.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

