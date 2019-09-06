Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 654,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.56. 833,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,072. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

