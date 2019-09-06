Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,021 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 233,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 287,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

