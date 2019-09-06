NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given a $240.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has been given a $240.00 price objective by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $220.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.20. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,659,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

