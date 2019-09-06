NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

NXTC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.51. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,149. NextCure has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,611,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

