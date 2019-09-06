Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.0826 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $46.27 million and $8.82 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Allbit, Hotbit, Bitbns, Mercatox, DDEX, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

