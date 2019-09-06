Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) President Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,460.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $574,240.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $47,037.50.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.73. 661,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of -0.03. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 648.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

