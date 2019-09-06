Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.70

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 3971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Get Nevro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.