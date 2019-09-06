Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

BABY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,710.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $403,466.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,882 shares of company stock worth $1,130,009. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 231.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BABY remained flat at $$26.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

