Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 182,717 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,717 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.61. 901,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,380. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

