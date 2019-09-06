Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $113.42 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,206.32. The stock had a trading volume of 944,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,182.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,163.76. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

