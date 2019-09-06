Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 27,083 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $63,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $178.65. 9,415,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,909,202. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $391,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,452,252. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

