National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) received a $62.00 price target from research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NNN. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 1,564,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.