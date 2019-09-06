National Bank Financial Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$16.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.38.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.76. The company had a trading volume of 106,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$13.11 and a one year high of C$32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.