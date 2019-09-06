Narrative (NRVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $155.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $161,424.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00211536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.01270613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.