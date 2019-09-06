Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NSSC. ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.59. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

