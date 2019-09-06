MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after acquiring an additional 997,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortinet by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,950,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. 21,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.