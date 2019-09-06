MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 10,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. 9,588,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,939. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

