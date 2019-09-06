MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of LH traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $170.49. 634,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,640. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,349. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.