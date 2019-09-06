MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $694,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after buying an additional 908,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after buying an additional 893,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,995,000 after buying an additional 269,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,010,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,154. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Bank of America began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

