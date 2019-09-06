MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 936,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

