MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,239,170 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $597,880.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,049,280.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,073 shares of company stock worth $2,734,369. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 2,171,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $113.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.