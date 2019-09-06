MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 365.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after buying an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 236.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 484,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 381,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Hershey by 39.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 830,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 235,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $207,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,929 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,801.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,044 shares of company stock worth $13,120,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

