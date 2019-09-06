MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 1,300 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at $47,234,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,835 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.45. 31,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,246. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

