M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,612 shares of company stock worth $1,360,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. 27,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

