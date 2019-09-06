M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,424 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

IP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 36,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

