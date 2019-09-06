M&T Bank Corp Purchases 371 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,299 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,345 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE BUD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. ValuEngine cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.