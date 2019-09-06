M&T Bank Corp Purchases 15,477 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 1,089,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,689. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

